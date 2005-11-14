Blair Underwood: 'Before I Got Here'

Actor Blair Underwood is well-known for his roles as a lawyer in L.A. Law and as a love interest in Sex and the City -- now he has a new role as editor, for the new book Before I Got Here: The Wondrous Things We Hear When We Listen to the Souls of Our Children.

The collection of stories, quotes and insights highlights the wisdom of children, and includes words from Underwood's own son Paris, who was the inspiration for the book.

Currently, Underwood is the voice of the title character in Nick at Nite's Fatherhood -- but he says his proudest accomplishment is being a loving husband and father of three children who keep him in touch with the true meaning of life: not fame, but family.

