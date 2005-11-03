© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The Bock-Harnick Team Sees 'Fiddler' Return

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published November 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

One of the most beloved musicals by composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick is back on Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, at the Minskoff Theatre. It stars Harvey Fierstein as Tevye -- and Rosie O'Donnell as Golde. The show includes a new song Bock and Harnick wrote. Bock and Harnick also collaborated on Fiorello (which won a Pulitzer Prize), She Loves Me, and The Rothschilds. This interview originally aired on June 21, 2004.

Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
