The Bock-Harnick Team Sees 'Fiddler' Return

One of the most beloved musicals by composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick is back on Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, at the Minskoff Theatre. It stars Harvey Fierstein as Tevye -- and Rosie O'Donnell as Golde. The show includes a new song Bock and Harnick wrote. Bock and Harnick also collaborated on Fiorello (which won a Pulitzer Prize), She Loves Me, and The Rothschilds. This interview originally aired on June 21, 2004.

