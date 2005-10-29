John Hope Franklin Puts a 'Mirror to America'

Historian John Hope Franklin has spent much of his life -- 90 years, so far -- investigating the legacy of slavery in America.

He has been more than a chronicler of the African American experience. Franklin was, in fact, an important player in the Civil Rights movement, helping Thurgood Marshall and his team craft their landmark Brown v. Board of Education case against school segregation.

Debbie Elliott talks with Franklin about his new memoir, Mirror to America.

Tina Tennessen produced this story.

